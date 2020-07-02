NASHVILLE, TN — Law enforcement agencies across Tennessee are being asked to review and update their policies on the use of force and the duty to intervene as part of a policing reform partnership Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday.
At a news briefing Thursday afternoon, Lee announced a partnership with the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association and the Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission.
The agencies and groups will work together to improve law enforcement policies and officer training, and to improve the sharing of information among law enforcement agencies.
"This is just the beginning, but we’re grateful for this first step," Lee said.
The governor said law enforcement agencies in Tennessee are expected to review and update their use of force and duty to intervene policies in the next 60 days. Agencies are expected to make sure chokeholds are not used as a restraining technique, and to improve peer to peer accountability by making sure their policies require officers to stop or prevent any act that violates the law or department policy, even by other officers.
Lee said the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Agency will be adding 88 hours of training and study to boost the minimum requirement for officers from 400 hours to 488. The updated curriculum will also include at least 16 course hours for de-escalation techniques, interactions with the public at protests and other assemblies, duty to intervene and building positive relationships between officers and the communities they serve.
Coursework for dealing with protests.
Lee said the aim to to make sure law enforcement officers are on the side of the people they serve.
"There is a vast difference between meaningful reform and meaningless attempts to defund the police or any other approaches that miss the mark on advancing justice and strengthening actions with the communities they serve," Lee said.