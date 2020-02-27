NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is coming out in full support of allowing most people in the state to carry a firearm in public without a background check or training.
Lee said Thursday that his administration will soon introduce legislation allowing “permitless carry” to take effect in Tennessee. Also known as “constitutional carry" by supporters, Lee says the proposal would allow most adults 21 and older to carry firearms, concealed or openly, without a license that currently requires a background check and training.
If approved, Tennessee would join 16 other states that currently have some sort of permitless carry.
In a news release about the measure, the governor's office says the bill includes increased penalties for gun crimes, including making firearm theft a felony, adding a sentencing enhancement for theft of a firearm in a car and raising the minimum sentence for firearm theft from 30 days to 180 days. The legislation would also increase sentences for unlawful firearm possession by violent felons and felony drug offenders, possession of a handgun by a felon, and unlawfully providing a handgun to a juvenile or allowing a juvenile to possess a handgun.