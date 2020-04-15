NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is recommending that school across the state stay closed for the rest of the academic year.
Lee announced that guidance Wednesday during his daily briefing on the state's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The recommendation comes two days after Lee extended his stay at home order through the end of April.
A tweet was also posted to the governor's official Twitter account, saying he is working with the state department of education and local school leaders to make sure districts have flexibility "to complete critical year-end activities."
— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) April 15, 2020
We’re working with @TNedu and local leaders to ensure there is flexibility for districts to complete critical year-end activities.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 6,079 positive COVID-19 test results in Tennessee, the state's health department reports. Those cases include 135 deaths, 663 hospitalizations and 2,196 patients who have recovered.
Those numbers are out of 80,896 tests performed.
The governor said the state is rapidly expanding COVID-19 testing across the state. The governor said the state will launch expanded testing sites over the weekend, opening new drive-thru testing sites across Tennessee. Results from those sites should be available within 72 hours of testing, the governor said.
According to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Health, 33 drive-thru events will be offered on April 18-19 to make testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members.
To see the full list of drive-thru testing sites that will be open this weekend, along with their hours of operation, click here.