NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — For the first time since taking office, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has granted clemency to 17 people.
Among those granted clemency is a man who was freed in 2019 after spending 12 years in prison for a killing he has long argued he didn’t commit. Lee exonerated Adam Braseel, who was charged in the 2006 bludgeoning of Malcolm Burrows despite no physical evidence tying him to the scene and sentenced to life in prison.
Along with the exoneration, Lee fully pardoned 13 people and commuted the sentences of three others.
The commutations include Mindy Dodd of Rutherford County, who was imprisoned for 20 years for the 2000 shooting death of her then-husband and former stepfather. Advocates who fought for her commutation argue that Henry Dodd abused her throughout her childhood and married her after she became pregnant at 18 years old.
Those who received full pardons include Zenobia Dobson, who has become a vocal advocate for ending gun violence after her 15-year-old son died in 2016 while protecting friends from a shooting in Knoxville. Dobson had been convicted of property theft and various misdemeanors between 1999 and 2011 that were related to substance abuse.
