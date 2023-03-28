"Everyone is hurting. Everyone. Remembering that as we grieve and walk together will be the way honor those who were lost," Gov. Bill Lee said in a video statement Tuesday.
In the video posted to social media Tuesday, the Tennessee governor shared his reaction to the shooting that claimed six lives at The Covenant School in Nashville on Monday. Three children and two adults were killed at the private Christian school before police shot and killed the shooter.
Lee describes the shooting as a tragedy beyond comprehension. He also mentions the six victims by name: 9-year-old students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney and adults Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.
In the video, Lee acknowledges people are enduring a very difficult moment.
"I understand that there is pain. I understand the desperation to have answers, to place blame, to argue about a solution that could prevent this horrible tragedy," Lee says. "There will come a time to ask how a person could do this. There'll come a time to discuss and debate policy, but this is not a time for hate or rage. That will not resolve or heal."
Lee went on to say "We can all agree on one thing: that every human life has great value. And we will act to prevent this from happening again. There's a clear desire in all of us, whether we agree on the action steps or not, that we must work to find ways to protect against evil."
The governor also commended the police officers who responded to the shooting, saying "Gratitude doesn't begin to cover it for the utter selflessness of putting their lives between a killer and the innocent."
You can watch Lee's remarks in full in the video above.