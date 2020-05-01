NASHVILLE, TN -- Gyms and other fitness facilities in Tennessee will be able to start reopening Friday. However, Gov. Bill Lee has set guidelines they have to follow.
Gov. Lee says that gyms and fitness classes in the 89 counties listed in Executive Order 30 will only be allowed to operate at half capacity and people cannot share equipment during those classes.
Additionally, all employees have to wear masks and the doors and windows in the facilities must stay open.
Gov. Lee is also recommending that customers and members are screened before coming in. Members will need to wash or sanitize their hands before and after working out, as well as making sure to wipe down the equipment they used.
You can read the full Executive Order below.