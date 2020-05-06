UNION CITY, TN — It's back to business for hair salons, spas and other close-contact services across Tennessee. But this time around, there are additional safety measures to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Bill Lee's office says more than 38,000 people are able to go back to work Wednesday in 89 of the state's 95 counties after guidance was released for close-contact businesses, including barber shops, hair salons, waxing salons, threading salons, nail salons or spas, spas providing body treatments, body-art facilities or tattoo services, tanning salons, and massage-therapy establishments and other massage services.
In addition to those guidelines released by Tennessee's Economic Recovery Group, the state recommends the close-contact businesses follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
One of the hair salons that reopened on Wednesday is Bloom Hair Studio in Union City. Owner Lindsey Strauser said she and her staff — stylists Darla Adcock, Kerra Beth Fussell, Trenton Wills, Amanda Crawford, Skylar Shell, and spray tanner Rebecca McBride — spent Sunday deep-cleaning the salon.
When they reopened Wednesday, they implemented numerous safety measures. Strauser said the steps are as follows.
— Clients need to call ahead and make an appointment.
— When clients arrive, they send the salon a message that they are outside. The clients then wait in their cars.
— Stylists let the clients know when it's time to come into the building.
— Before clients walk inside, they must put on face masks.
— Once clients go through the door, they must sanitize their hands.
— Clients then go straight to the stylist stations.
— Clients sanitize their hands again before capes are put over them.
— Stylists change face masks after every client.
— Stylists change gloves throughout the day.
— Stylists thoroughly clean their stations after each client.
In addition, the front door remains locked, and after a client is let in the door is cleaned with disinfectant wipes. The only time a person is allowed in the waiting area is when the client is a child, which necessitates a parent being present. There is also no more double-booking.
Tabatha Hammond was among the clients who visited the salon Wednesday.
"When I found out I was the first one back in her chair, I was ecstatic," said Hammond. "I have been counting down the hours since the governor said he's going to allow them to reopen."
Strauser was eager to see her clients, too.
"Everybody calls us therapists, because we hear, you know, all their — we get to learn about their family and their life," said Strauser. "We worry with them. We hear their good stories, their bad stories, and so I couldn't wait to see everybody."
Strauser said the closure, which lasted more than a month, has been a challenge.
"They did make the rule where the unemployment for self-employed was going to come through. But there are still some stylists that work here that still haven't even gotten that," said Strauser. "They sent out the stimulus checks. That helped a little bit. As a business owner, it was very stressful, because of course the bills don't stop."
Strauser said they are glad to be back open and they "want to show everybody that we can do this."
Hammond is glad for the reopening, too.
"I have witnessed pretty much a well-choreographed dance this morning as I watched them clean and all of the procedures," said Hammond. "It's more than a haircut or hair color. These are our neighbors and our friends and our families, and it's just good to see them all back at work. And I think wearing masks and staying in your car until it's time — that's a small price to pay for them to be able to feed their families and pay their mortgage."
Last week, restaurants, retailers and gyms reopened in most Tennessee counties.