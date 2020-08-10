Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 430 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS EDWARDS IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER FRANKLIN GALLATIN HAMILTON HARDIN JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON MASSAC PERRY POPE PULASKI SALINE UNION WABASH WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA POSEY IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA GIBSON PIKE SPENCER VANDERBURGH WARRICK IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALDWELL CARLISLE CRITTENDEN DAVIESS FULTON GRAVES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOPKINS LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN MCLEAN MUHLENBERG UNION WEBSTER IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BOLLINGER CAPE GIRARDEAU MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID PERRY SCOTT STODDARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, BOONVILLE, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG, PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.