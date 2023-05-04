MARTIN, TN — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says schools statewide were the target of fake active shooter calls on Wednesday.
Multiple calls were placed to schools like Westview High School, causing confusion and disrupting the school day.
It's called swatting. The caller tells law enforcement about an incident, often involving a shooter, only for authorities to arrive and find there is no threat.
In Martin, Tennessee, the call claimed there were shots fired in room 36 at Westview High School and several students had been hit by gunfire.
"I mean, you know, we thought it was real," said Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua. He said the swatting call that came in Wednesday served as a test for the police department and the school.
At 10:44 a.m. Wednesday, the Martin Police Department received a call they thought was real.
Fuqua says the caller claimed, "There had been shots fired at Westview High School in room 36 and that some students had been struck by gunfire."
Immediately after that call, the school went into lockdown. In less than two minutes, the first Martin police officers arrived at the school. The Westview school resource officer was already on campus.
The response to the hoax call had the road in front of the school lined with Martin police officers, Sharon police officers, Weakley County Sheriff's Office deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers.
Law enforcement officials soon realized the call was not real. TBI agents in Martin at the time shared with local authorities that similar fake incidents had happened in Jackson and Dyersburg.
The TBI released a statement saying eight other cities received the same calls. The investigation is now in the hands of the FBI and the TBI, working alongside local police departments.
"Because it's computer generated, it's gonna' be a cyber crime, and this will most likely be labeled as some type of domestic terrorist act," said Fuqua.
Fuqua said two weeks ago teachers and other school staff had a refresher course on what to do in case of a threat. He said he's not easily pleased, but Wednesday he was impressed.
"I hate it happened. I hope it never happens again. But that was a big training day, and that's all we can do at this point," said Fuqua.
He also said the police department is focused on good communication in general. In this case, as soon as they found out the call was not real, he posted a brief message to Facebook. Then he later posted a more in-depth news release.
This is not the first time schools in the Local 6 area have been targeted by hoax school-shooting calls. In April, several schools in Illinois, including Marion High School, Carbondale Community High School and Mount Vernon Township High School, fell victim to swatting calls as well.