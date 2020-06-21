NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Black lawmakers returned to the Capitol earlier this month with a request for their White colleagues: Advance public policy to send modest signals that say Black lives do matter.
Nearly three weeks later, and the GOP-dominant General Assembly adjourned after largely ignoring and spiking many of the measures proponents argued would have helped dismantle racial injustice.
Efforts stalled to remove the bust of former Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest that sits in the Capitol building. A Democratic-backed proposal listing several police reforms was blocked from being debated on the House floor.
A budget request to expand postpartum health insurance for low-income and uninsured women — to halt “preventable” deaths of new mothers, which historically have had a disproportionate impact on women of color — was also shot down.
However, before the legislature adjourned Friday, lawmakers advanced one of the strictest abortion bans in the country as most Tennesseans were asleep and largely unaware the GOP-dominant General Assembly had taken up the controversial proposal.
The bill’s Friday passage shocked Democratic lawmakers and reproductive rights advocates who had been assured for weeks that the anti-abortion measure would not be considered in the Senate.
An emergency lawsuit has already been filed seeking to block the implementation of the measure. Similar legislation has been enacted in other states, such as Mississippi and Georgia, but has been blocked by legal challenges.