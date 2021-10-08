NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn have announced plans to review how the state funds its multibillion-dollar K-12 education system.
Lee and Schwinn said Friday that they hope school leaders, families and other members of the public will provide their feedback on how the system can be improved over the next few months.
While no firm timeline has been set yet, state officials say they want to present suggestions to the General Assembly by next year.
Democratic lawmakers on Friday quickly responded that the state needed more investment in the public education system.
