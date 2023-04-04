OBION COUNTY, TN — School safety is top of mind for teachers, parents, students and politicians after the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville last week that claimed the lives of three children and three adults.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday proposed a plan to allocate $140 million in new funding for school resource officers in public schools, as well as money for private school safety and more mental health resources. Last Friday, Lee signed a law allowing private schools to contract with law enforcement to hire SROs.
Local 6 talked with Obion County Schools officials Tuesday about safety on its campuses and what the district’s future plans hold. The district is on spring break this week, so the halls were quiet rather than the normal noise of students. The break does not stop the improvement of school safety.
Director of Schools Tim Watkins said additional state dollars will only improve what the district is already working on.
"For us, it's going to help sustain a lot of the things that we're doing, such as our SROs,” Watkins said. “That was one of the questions we had coming up in this year’s budget of how we were going to sustain that, because five of those eight positions have been funded through an SRO grant through the state for the last couple of years, and that money had run out."
The idea of not having an SRO has never crossed Watkin's mind. Obion County is also part of a pilot program called Life Check.
"Life Check System, it’s an accountability system that helps us to make sure all our doors are secure at all times,” Watkins said.
The exterior doors are checked multiple times a day at the Obion County Schools by the SROs and school administrators. The head of the schools are alerted if the doors have not been checked.
Watkins wants his students to be able to enjoy school, without having to worry about whether or not they are safe.
"I don't want kids or parents to be worried about their kids coming to school,” Watkins said. “We want people to be focused on reading and writing and math and not on safety uh that should not be something a kid has to be worried about in school and we're dedicated to make sure kids don't have to worry about that. They get to come in here and enjoy being kids and do what they're here for."
The Obion County School District is also going to install a new visitor management system that would require anyone entering or visiting the building to have their driver’s license scanned. That way, if there is anything that would prevent an individual from being allowed in a school, the school would be made aware of that immediately.
It is not clear at this point how much each school district in Tennessee will receive, but school leaders say every dollar helps.