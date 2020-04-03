KNOXVILLE, TN — Tennessee is planning for a surge of positive COVID-19 cases.
Speaking in Knoxville on Friday, Gov. Bill Lee said the state is working to expand patient capacity by creating alternative health care facilities in Nashville and Knoxville.
The state reported 200 new cases Friday, bringing Tennessee's total to more than 3,000 positive test results since testing began. Across the state, 37 people, including one in Obion County, have died.
Lee said the state is looking to transform the Knoxville Expo Center and Music City Center in Nashville into auxiliary medical facilities, which will be created with help from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
