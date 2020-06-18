NASHVILLE, TN - A Tennessee agency will be handing out hundreds of thousands of masks to residents across the state.
Gov. Bill Lee’s Economic Recovery Group has developed the TN Strong Mask Movement. The movement has partnered with dozens of popular brands to distribute nearly 300,000 masks for free or little cost.
Some of the brands include state universities, professional sports teams and more.
The CDC recently released new guidance for public gathering, strongly encouraging wearing masks to lower the risk of exposure and reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“We are so appreciative of Governor Lee and Commissioner Ezell to include the Nashville Predators in promoting the use of masks so SMASHVILLE can continue to open in the safest possible manner,” Nashville Predators President/CEO Sean Henry said.
“By creating SMASHVILLE Strong and Predator-themed masks, we can all show our passion for the Preds while reinforcing the use of face coverings as we work to re-launch the economy and local businesses.”
Each business will distribute branded cloth face coverings at little to no cost across their own channels or with the help of the State of Tennessee, which could include employees, fans or nonprofit partnerships.
Click here to see the TN Strong branded masks.