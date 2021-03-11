MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man faces multiple charges after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says he was running into traffic and jumping in front of vehicles.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office received complaints that a man, later identified as 31-year-old Tennessee man James Bowen, was walking his dog in the middle of Kentucky Dam Road.
The sheriff's office also received a complaint saying Bowen was jumping in front of the cars. When deputies arrived, the sheriff's office says Bowen ran from them and refused to get out of the road.
Bowen allegedly removed a tent spike from his pocket, and threatened deputies with it before lunging at them with it.
The sheriff's office says deputies were eventually able to arrest Bowen, and he was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
Bowen was charged with obstructing a highway, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, third-degree assault, and resisting arrest.