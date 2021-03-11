Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Shawneetown ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam...Mount Vernon...JT Myers Dam... Smithland Dam...Golconda...Paducah...Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo .All of the points along the Ohio River from Newburgh Dam to Cairo are currently or have recently crested and should continue a gradual fall, despite the expected rainfall from now and into the weekend. Several points from Newburgh Dam to Smithland Dam should fall below flood stage by late this weekend. However, river points from Paducah to Cairo may not fall below flood stage until later next week. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Monday morning. * At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 42.4 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 42.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 24.6 feet Sunday, March 21. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. &&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri * Through Saturday afternoon * Several rounds of rain, heavy at times, are forecast from late this afternoon through Saturday. A cold front will bring the first round of showers and scattered thunderstorms late this afternoon and tonight as it pushes through the area. Another round or two of heavy rainfall is expected from Friday into Saturday as waves of energy stream along and north of the frontal boundary stalled to our south. Through Saturday, widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are forecast, and locally higher amounts are possible. * Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and into tonight may bring rain heavy enough to result in localized flash flooding. Repeat rounds of rain through Saturday will saturate soils and cause local creeks and streams to rise, resulting in more widespread flooding potential. * In addition, some main stem rivers in the area are currently in flood. Additional heavy rainfall could exacerbate or prolong this ongoing river flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&