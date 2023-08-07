DYERSBURG, TN — A 70-year-old man from Dyersburg, Tennessee, is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot a 32-year-old man in the neck.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday in the area of Vaughn Avenue and Watkins Street. The police department says the shooting resulted from a dispute between neighbors. Officers found the victim, and emergency medical responders flew him to a Memphis-area hospital.
The Dyersburg Police Department says witnesses identified 70-year-old Terrence West as the shooter. West allegedly left the scene before officers arrived, but an officer patrolling the area found West parked in his vehicle around 11 p.m. Sunday behind a home on Doyle and Fakes Street. Police claim West refused to surrender to the officer, and additional officers were called in, including a K-9.
Police say the dog was being prepared to apprehend West when he surrendered. Investigators claim West briefly struggled with officers before he was taken into custody. Officers also claim they found a substance suspected to be methamphetamine in his vehicle.
West is charged with attempted first degree murder and possession of a schedule II drug.