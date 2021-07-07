CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY– An overnight vehicle pursuit in Calloway County resulted in the arrest of a Paris, Tennessee resident.
On Wednesday at 12:30 a.m, a Calloway County Sheriff's deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 121 in the New Concord community. The driver, 21-year-old Christian Flowers, then turned onto Shoemaker Road and accelerated.
After a short pursuit Flowers exited the road and stopped the car in a field. Deputies then took him into custody.
Flowers was charged with 1st degree fleeing or evading Police in a Motor Vehicle, aggravated driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license, and various other traffic related offenses. He is currently being held in the Calloway County Jail.