MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man was arrested Friday in connection to a shooting that injured one man in West Paducah, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says.
The shooting happened around 11:13 a.m. Friday at a home in the 4900 block of Emily Drive.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned a 33-year-old man had been shot at the home, and family members took him to a local hospital. The sheriff's office says the man had a single gunshot wound, and he was later flown to an out-of-state hospital for further treatment.
The sheriff's office says the shooting happened after a family dispute in the home.
The man investigators believe was responsible for the shooting was arrested at the home and jailed in the McCracken County Jail. The suspect, 50-year-old Anthony Copeland of Smyrna, Tennessee, was charged with one count of first-degree assault.