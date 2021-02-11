MURRAY, KY — Murray Police say a Tennessee man has been arrested in connection to the burglaries of three local businesses and a residence.
The Murray Police Department says they started the business burglary investigation on Monday, then later that day responded to a residential burglary that appeared to be related to the first investigation.
On Wednesday, as detectives continued to investigate the case, they obtained an arrest warrant for James Ahmed, 35, of Joelton, Tenn., for three counts of third-degree burglary.
Having known where Ahmed was, Police say detectives contacted the Paducah Police Department who served the arrest warrant on Ahmed, and he was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.
Detectives say they obtained another arrest warrant for Ahmed on Thursday charging him with second degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $500 in connection to the residential burglary.
The Murray Police Department was assisted by the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Benton Police Department, and the Paducah Police Department.
The Murray Police Department reminds everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.