MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– Early Friday morning, the McCracken County Sheriff Office arrested a Tennessee man for drug charges and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Around 2:00 a.m Friday morning, deputies for the McCracken County Sheriff Office pulled over a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with Tennessee registration for traffic violations.
Deputies found a female driver and male passenger inside the vehicle, and according to the sheriffs office, the individuals appeared to be nervous when speaking to the deputies.
The deputies then began a search of the vehicle during which they found a glass pipe on the passengers side. A field test of the pipe was conducted and the pipe tested positive for meth.
Further investigation led deputies to checking the cars VIN number, which showed the vehicle had been stolen out of McKenzie, Tenn., McKenzie Police Department was notified and verified that the vehicle was stolen.
42-year-old Vernon Edward Harrell of Kenton, Tenn. was charged with the illegal drug possession. Harrell also admitted to being in possession of the stolen vehicle.
Harrell was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, and receiving stolen property under $10,000. Harrell is being held in the McCracken County Jail.
The female passenger was charged for the traffic violations and released.