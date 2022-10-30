LONDON, KY — An Oneida, Tennessee man was charged with murder of a police officer and driving under the influence in connection to a fatal collision involving an on-duty London Police Department officer.
Kentucky State Police Post 11 officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of South Main Street and KY 229 Barbourville Street around 12:49 a.m. on Sunday.
Preliminary investigation by KSP Post 11 indicates a 2022 Ram pickup truck, operated by Casey P. Byrd, 36, of Oneida, Tennessee was traveling north on KY 229. His car entered the intersection and struck a 2019 Dodge Charger police cruiser, operated by London PD Officer Logan K. Medlock, 26, of Keavy, Kentucky, while it was traveling southbound on South Main Street.
Medlock suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Laurel County coroner's office.
Byrd was not injured in the collision.
State police say alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash. KSP says Byrd was arrested and charged with murder of a police officer and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first aggravating circumstance.
Byrd was transported to the Laurel County Correctional Center.
The KSP Critical Incident Response Team is continuing the investigation.