PADUCAH — A Milan, Tennessee, man is charged with assaulting a police officer in Paducah after authorities say he fought officers trying to arrest him Wednesday.
The Paducah Police Department says an officer was called to a home on Old North Friendship Road Wednesday afternoon because a woman living there repeatedly told the Tennessee man to leave, but he would not.
The man — 24-year-old Daytrien Hunt — told the officer he would leave the woman's home and go to the home of a friend who lived nearby. While Hunt was gathering up his belongings, the officer learned he had two warrants charging him with failure to appear, the police department says.
The officer told Hunt he was under arrest. That's when the police department says Hunt dropped his belongings and ran. The officer ran after Hunt, but lost sight of him.
The police department says investigators went to the home Hunt mentioned to the officer. After getting permission to search the home, police say they found Hunt under a bed, holding a pair of scissors to his neck.
He allegedly fought with the officers, and the police department says one officer had a slight head injury because of it. The officers eventually arrested Hunt, and he was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
The police department says a search of the belongings Hunt left when he fled the first home uncovered marijuana and a marijuana grinder.
Hunt faces charges of third-degree assault of a police officer, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, as well as the two bench warrants charging him with failure to appear.