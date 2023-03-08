CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man is charged with second-degree manslaughter in west Kentucky after authorities say he was involved in a crash that claimed the life of a passenger in the truck he was driving.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 3:50 a.m. on Jan. 29 to a crash along Kentucky 121 South in the area of Cherry Corner Road.
Deputies arrived at the scene to find a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck overturned in a 6-foot ditch along the roadway.
The sheriff's office says the driver — 59-year-old Darin W. Randazzo of Springfield, Tennessee — told responders the passenger — 53-year-old Mendiola Quintanilla of Paducah — was unresponsive. Responders with Calloway County Fire Rescue used extrication tools to enter the truck, and responders with Murray-Calloway County EMS climbed into the truck to provide medical aid. The sheriff's office says the EMS responders discovered that Mendiola, who was wearing a seatbelt, was deceased. Randazzo had back pain after the crash, the sheriff's office says, and he was taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Investigators found alcoholic beverage containers and marijuana in the truck and suspected Randazzo of impaired driving, the sheriff's office claims.
A warrant was issued charging Randazzo with second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container, possession of marijuana and driving too fast for conditions.
Deputies with the Henry County, Tennessee, Sheriff's Department found and arrested Randazzo on Wednesday, and he was jailed in the Henry County Detention Center.