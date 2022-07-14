McKenzie, TN – Weakley County Sheriff's Deputies say they were dispatched to the Bells Store and Patterson Road area just outside of McKenzie, TN on July 10, having received a report that a person was lying in the road.
Deputies say when they arrived, they found 49-year-old Terry Beard of Milan, TN, lying dead on the side of the road from a gunshot wound.
Upon investigation, deputies say investigators were led to 28-year-old Tiffany Grogan of Dresden, TN and 36-year-old Julian Hardin of Mobile, AL.
Grogan was arrested and charged with first degree murder and aggravated robbery in connection with the murder.
Hardin is still being sought, and deputies say they believe he fled the area.
The Weakley County Sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on the case to contact Inv. Neil Cantrell at the Weakley County Sheriff's Office. (731) 364-5454