PADUCAH, KY – A second COVID-19 vaccine could soon be a reality. An advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration is expected to vote Thursday to recommend an emergency use authorization of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
It comes after months of clinical trials involving tens-of-thousands of people. One of those participants is a graduate of Murray State University, who asked us not to release his identity because he says he’s not allowed to share his experience in a public format.
He’s one of 30,000 people participating in Moderna’s vaccine study, where half the group received two shots of a placebo and the other half received two shots of the vaccine.
"I still don't know if I had the vaccine or the placebo,” he says. “My sense is, in my case, I got the vaccine. But I may be surprised, I don't know. Placebo is a powerful effect."
He joined the study over the summer at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, one of several clinical trial sites in the U.S.
"I think people need to know what all went into this,” he says. “This was an unbelievable scientific achievement in a relatively short period of time. That's because a lot of people came together and worked really hard, and a few people stepped up and said, 'Try it on me.'"
He got the first shot in September, followed by the booster shot in October. He says he did experience some mild symptoms, such as a slight headache, a rash at the injection site, and thinks he briefly lost his sense of taste. But he says that’s not stopping him from staying in the study. If all goes as planned, he’ll continue his involvement for the next 12 to 16 months.
"There are so many ways that all of us can do something like this to make the world a little better place,” he says.