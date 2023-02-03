GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee.
Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
In a news release about the conviction, Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says Decourcey convinced a friend of his in Tennessee to rent a gray Honda Civic for him on Aug. 23, 2021. Kemp says Decourcey drove the car to Hickory, Kentucky, where he watched and waited until he saw Williams pass by on his way home. Decourcey followed Williams home, Kemp says, and shot Williams multiple times at point-blank range.
That murder is not the only one Decourcey pleaded guilty to this week. On Wednesday, Kemp says, Decourcey pleaded guilty in Rutherford County, Tennessee, to the 2014 murder of Danny J. Wright. In a 2019 article, the Murphysboro Post reports that Wright was killed in Smyrna, Tennessee, on Aug. 7, 2014. The Post reports that Wright was working on a car in a driveway when he was shot at near point-blank range.
Kemp says Decourcey was sentenced on Wednesday in Rutherford County Circuit Court to 25 years in prison.
In the Graves County case, Decourcey is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 14. Kemp says Decourcey is expected to be sentenced to life in prison in that case.