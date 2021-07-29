NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has pleaded guilty in federal court to taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The Tennessean reports 26-year-old Jack Jesse Griffith of Gallatin admitted on Thursday to knowingly entering restricted areas of the Capitol in a video conference plea hearing.
Griffith, known online as Juan Bibiano, faces up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine on the misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He also agreed to pay $500 in restitution.
A statement of facts from the Justice Department says an informant identified Griffith as the Facebook user Juan Bibiano, and shared posts from that account showing Griffith in the Capitol Crypt with his fist in the air, among a crowd of rioters on Jan. 6. Among other evidence, the statement says another post includes a message from Bibiano, aka Griffith, saying “I even helped stormed the capitol today, but it only made things worse.”
Prosecutors dismissed four other misdemeanor charges in exchange for the plea. Sentencing was set for Oct. 15.
