HENRY COUNTY, KY — The body of a 60-year-old man from Humboldt, Tennessee, was recovered from Kentucky Lake Sunday, a few hours after his fishing boat was found empty on the lake in Henry County, Tennessee.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says officers responded to a call about an empty boat on the lake around 11:15 a.m. Sunday. The boat, which belonged to 60-year-old Daniel E. Keeling, was found near the West Sandy area of the lake.
Wildlife officers searched the area, and Keeling's body was found and recovered from the lake a few hours later. Responders with the Henry County Sheriff's Office and the Henry County Rescue Squad assisted in the search.
The TWRA says Keeling was not wearing a life jacket. The agency says his death is the 10th boating-related fatality in Tennessee this year.