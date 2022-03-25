GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Two men from Tennessee were arrested Thursday night in Graves County after investigators say the duo stole a skid steer being used to clean up tornado debris in the county.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported the 2019 Model TB70 Bobcat brand skid steer stolen on Monday. The heavy machinery, which the sheriff's office says is valued at more than $101,500, was stolen from the area of Interstate 69 and exit 21 in Graves County sometime during the overnight the overnight hours Sunday night into Monday morning.
Deputies found the skid steer around 6 a.m. Wednesday hidden in a barn off of Seay Graveyard Road, a few miles south of Lynnville, which the sheriff's office notes is a rural and remote area of the county near the state line with Tennessee.
To find the people responsible for the theft, the sheriff's office says investigators conducted surveillance for 41 consecutive hours. All that watching and waiting paid off when two men drove up to the barn in a pickup truck around 11 p.m. Thursday night.
The sheriff's office says one of the men got onto the skid steer and began driving it on Seay Graveyard Road, while the other man followed him in the truck. The sheriff's office says the men drove to the back of a muddy field and started to move the machine into thick brush, presumably to hide it there.
That's when Sheriff Jon Hayden and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Detective Kevin Mighell stepped in to arrest the two men, who investigators identified as 47-year-old Coyce E. Jones of Dresden, Tennessee, and 44-year-old Jesse L. Whittaker of Palmersville, Tennessee.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says investigators found a "large quantity" of crystal methamphetamine and items associated with drug use inside the pickup truck.
Jones and Whittaker were taken to the Graves County Sheriff's Office and later transferred to the McCracken County Jail.
Both men were charged with theft of property worth more than $100,000, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones was charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine, and Whittaker was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says investigators with the McCracken County, Marshall County and Calloway County sheriff’s offices assisted with the surveillance operation that resulted in the Thursday night arrests.