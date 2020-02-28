SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WCYB) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation searched a mobile home in Sullivan County Friday in the case of a missing 15-month-old girl.
Evelyn Boswell, who is from Sullivan County, was last seen in December.
An Amber alert was issued earlier this month, and is still active. Since then, about 700 tips have come in.
The missing toddler's mother has been arrested and charged with giving false statements to police about the girl's whereabouts.
Investigators searched a pond in North Carolina Wednesday after receiving a tip, but law enforcement officials said the search was inconclusive.
Meanwhile, the reward for information leading to Evelyn's return has risen to more than $60,000.