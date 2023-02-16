The Tennessee National Guard has released the names of two Guard pilots who were killed when the Black Hawk helicopter they were flying in crashed in Madison County, Alabama, on Wednesday.
The helicopter crashed near Highway 53 and Burwell Road in Huntsville, Alabama, Wednesday afternoon. The two guardsmen were the only people inside the aircraft.
PREVIOUS: Black Hawk helicopter crashes near highway in Alabama, authorities say there were no survivors
Thursday, the Tennessee National Guard released photos of the two men killed — Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham of Joelton, Tennessee and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
The Tennessee National Guard says Wadham had 15 years of service, and Randolph had 13 years of service.
"Words cannot express my sorrow for the loss of these two Tennessee National Guardsmen,” Brig. Gen. Warner Ross said in a statement. “It is felt not only within the ranks of the Tennessee National Guard, but across our entire military community. We ask that Tennesseans continue to join us in prayer for these soldiers’ families amid this tragic loss.” Ross is Tennessee's adjutant general.
In a news release posted to social media on Thursday, the Guard says the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, which was out on a training flight, was approaching the Huntsville Executive Airport on Wednesday when it suddenly rapidly descended and crashed into the ground. No other service members or civilians were injured in the crash.
Federal and state authorities are investigating the crash. The Tennessee National Guard says it will release more details as the information becomes available.