(CNN) — A Nashville hospital celebrated Taylor Swift's tour by dressing up their smallest guests in their "Taylor-made" best!
Swift's concert tour is one of the hottest tickets around — if you can get your hands on one, that is.
If not, you can take comfort by taking in these teeny tiny Tay Tays courtesy of one very creative Nashville hospital.
In honor of Swift's recent stops in Tennessee, the neonatal unit of Ascension Saint Thomas dressed some of their NICU guests in their Taylor-made best, mimicking all 10 of Swift's iconic album covers.
They even threw in a miniature Ed Sheeran for Britpop fans.
Catching a live glimpse of these pop performers may cost you a pretty penny, but enjoying these oh so sweet Swifties is completely free and absolutely priceless.