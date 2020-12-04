NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Nashville police are searching for information on a suspect after a woman was shot and killed while driving to work.
Police say the woman, a 26-year-old hospital nurse, was killed by shots fired into her vehicle on Interstate 440 westbound.
Police found her vehicle stopped on the shoulder Thursday night.
Investigators said they first thought it was a vehicle crash, after finding the woman’s Mazda against the guard rail, but officers later found bullet holes in the SUV.
Police are seeking information from anyone who was driving on I-440 last night.