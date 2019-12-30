DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN — A police officer in Middle Tennessee was hit by a van and killed when he chased a suspect across an interstate Monday night, local media report.
A Hendersonville Police Officer ran after a suspect on Interstate 65 south Monday night in Davidson County when he was hit by the van, NBC affiliate WSMV in Nashville reports.
The incident has caused a closure of the interstate at the 95 mile marker. It happened near the intersection with Vietnam Veterans Boulevard.
WSMV reports that the roadway is not expected to reopen until 11 p.m.