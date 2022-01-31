mgn police lights.jpg

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say one child has died and another is in the hospital after they were found unresponsive in a hotel pool.

Memphis police said on Twitter that one of the male victims was pronounced dead at a hospital Saturday night and the other was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The boys, ages 6 and 7, were found at an indoor pool during a child’s birthday party, news outlets reported.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.