MARTIN, TN — People in Tennessee can now dine-in at restaurants. Tennessee restaurants are able to reopen at 50% capacity.
The Grind Mac and Cheese Burger Bar in Martin, Tennessee, is the last restaurant Pene Camilleri visited with her family before the pandemic led Gov. Bill Lee to close dine-in services in Tennessee restaurants.
"It's kind of our go-to place to be happy," Camilleri said. They returned to the restaurant Monday to celebrate its reopening.
Co-owner Mark Laderman said it could take weeks for the Grind to get its regular customers back.
"We've had three customers today," Laderman said. "But that's more than we've had in the last month."
He said it could take years to fully recover.
"We had built up a lot of capital," Laderman said. "We've pretty much burned through that in the last month and a half. And now we're running on fumes, so to speak. But I think we're going to make it."
Staff are taking temperatures, wearing masks, and sanitizing everything from doors to menus. The restaurant is only seating half its tables.
At the Hearth in Martin, restaurant owner Doug Thweatt said he's glad to see familiar faces again.
"A lot of these folks are like family to us," Thweatt said. "We see them every day. We know their family. We know where they live. When they're sick, when they're not here."
To practice social distancing, the restaurant took out every other booth, to make sure customers will keep a healthy distance from one another.
Camilleri and her family said they may not go out to eat often, but it's good to get out again.
Retail businesses in Tennessee will reopen with similar social distancing guidelines on Wednesday.