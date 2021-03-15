NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Senate has advanced a proposal that would remove a clause in the state’s constitution allowing slavery or involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime.
Currently, the Tennessee Constitution states that “slavery and involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime, ... are forever prohibited in this state.” Under the proposal passed on Monday, voters will have the option to delete that section and replace it by clearly stating that slavery and involuntary servitude is banned throughout Tennessee.
An additional line would be added to note that “nothing in this section shall prohibit an inmate from working when the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime.”
The resolution passed in the GOP-dominant Senate with four Republicans opposing.
In Tennessee, proposed changes to the state constitution must pass by a majority in both chambers during one two-year General Assembly, and then pass by at least two-thirds of the vote in the next. The amendment would then go before the voters in the year of the next gubernatorial election, which is in 2022.