NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says the state's stay at home order will continue through the end of April.
Lee made the announcement during his daily briefing on COVID-19 on Monday.
The governor's "safer at home" order and a stay at home order that was issued a few days later to strengthen it were both set to expire on April 14.
Monday, the governor said the state will continue under the stay at home order through April 30. Lee said the plan is to reopen Tennessee's economy in May, but it's still important for everyone to continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.
Lee noted that the state is on the right track when it comes to slowing the spread of the virus, with more than 10 days of single-digit growth in COVID-19 cases.
As of Monday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health reports that the total number of positive COVID-19 test results in the state so far stands at 5,610, including 109 deaths, 579 hospitalizations and 1,671 people who have recovered. Those numbers are out of 76,195 total tests performed.
Lee also said the state will form an economic recovery group to guide the process of reopening businesses. He said more details about that group will be released in the next few days. Tennesseans can expect to continue social distancing in public even when some restrictions are eased.
People in Tennessee who have questions about COVID-19 can call the state's hotline at 833-556-2476. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.