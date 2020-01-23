COOKEVILLE, TN — A Tennessee Technological University student is being tested for coronavirus — a new virus that has sickened hundreds of people in China and killed more than 20 there — the university announced Thursday night.
In a campus health notice, Tennessee Tech says a student presented with very mild symptoms Thursday. The university says the male student's recent travel history meant he met the criteria to be tested for the virus.
The health notice says "nothing has been confirmed" yet, but the student is being kept in isolation while the testing is being carried out.
The university says its health care professionals are communicating with the Tennessee Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control about the possible coronavirus case.
"The Tennessee Department of Health advises that while we await test results, there are no specific actions other individuals need to take. Anyone with concerns about their health should contact their medical provider," the health notice says.
Tennessee Tech is located in Cookeville, which is about 80 miles east of Nashville.