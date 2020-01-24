COOKEVILLE, TN — Tennessee Tech University sent out a campus health alert Thursday warning that a student was being tested for coronavirus. Friday, the university says that student's test results were negative for the potentially deadly disease.
The university, which is in Cookeville, Tennessee, said Thursday that the student would be tested after he presented with mild symptoms — and because his recent travel history meant he met the criteria to be tested. Coronavirus has killed 41 people in China — where 1,072 cases have been confirmed on the mainland. In the U.S., two patients have been diagnosed with the illness: one in Chicago and another in Washington state. Three cases were confirmed in France on Friday — the first confirmed cases in Europe.
In an update, Tennessee Tech says it learned late Friday evening of the student's negative test result.
In a post to the university's official Facebook page, Tennessee Tech President Phil Oldham said, "We are so glad to hear this student is on the road to recovery. The cooperation and communication with local health providers and leaders was amazing, and I appreciate how Tech’s Health Services personnel were prepared to take the right actions.”