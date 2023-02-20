ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — "A wonderful kid with a great smile, a three-sport athlete in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, who just committed to play college volleyball next year,” said Jeff Wismer, assistant director at MIDTN Volleyball Club in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Those are just some of the words that describe Janae Edmondson, a gifted athlete whose life has now been forever changed.
"She has lost both limbs below her waist, so for us, how do you find words to explain our sorrow? We really can't," Wismer said.
Edmondson played for MIDTN Volleyball Club. She was in St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when, while walking back to her hotel with her family Saturday night, she was struck by a car.
"We have frustration. We have anger. Any responsible ACTSA missed sign, or whatever was a causation of this,” Wismer said.
Video of the crash shows a gray Audi Q5 driving westbound through the intersection on St. Charles Street fail to yield. That’s when a second car, a Chevy Malibu driving northbound on 11th Street, struck the Audi. The Audi hit Edmondson before rolling onto its roof.
"I think everybody wants to hug their parents and hug their kids and be a little bit tighter with them, because you never know when something like this can happen,” said Capitol Sports Center Owner and Tournament Director Scott McQueen. “But again, we have a great volleyball community here, and everybody is banding together and really supporting Middle Tennessee, the volleyball club."
"Any time you're in a big city, we try to make sure that we have, the kids aren’t walking by themselves,” McQueen said. “This doesn't sound like anything that could have been prevented on their side. It’s a tragedy."
As Edmondson continues her long road to recovery a GoFundMe created by the volleyball community is raising money to help support her and her family.
"The road in front of Janae is tough. There’s going to be a lot of challenges ahead, financial challenges, emotional challenges that were hoping that the community can embrace this family as she goes through this unique time in her life that you can never imagine,” Wismer said. “This is an unthinkable situation that she has to encounter right now."
To see the GoFundMe for Janae Edmondson, click here.