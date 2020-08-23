unemployment mgn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will provide an additional $300 per week in federal assistance to people who are unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it's approved Tennessee’s request for a grant to give to people $300 per week on top of their regular unemployment benefits. President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this month making the money available.

It was announced as a $400-per-week benefit, but put the burden on the states to pay $100 a week of that amount.

The U.S. Department of Labor issued recent guidance saying states would not have to contribute that money.

Click here to read the full announcement from FEMA

Tags