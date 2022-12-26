PADUCAH — The worst of the winter storm may be out of the Local 6 area, but utility providers are still asking you to conserve energy, if possible.
Last week's weather put a strain on the nation's power grid, leaving many without electricity for hours — and in some cases, days.
Tennessee Valley Authority discussed having rolling blackouts for local power companies, however those plans were cancelled on December 23. TVA says there were some brief spot outages in some of the areas they cover.
On Friday, TVA had their highest single-day demand period for electricity, for a total of 740 gigawatt hours. This year's winter peak power demand happened at 7 p.m. Friday when temperatures sat in the single digits for much of the viewing area. The utility provider saw their highest weekend power demand on Christmas Eve.
TVA Spokesman Jim Hopson says this year's winter weather was unprecedented by many standards.
"In extraordinary circumstances, as we saw this past weekend, it really places a burden on the overall electric power system. So, we ask the public to conserve power where they can," Hopson said.
An easy way you can help conserve power is to just turn your thermostat down a few degrees. You can also turn off any unnecessary lights and electronics, which will also help you save some money on your power bill.
Power crews across the country have been working to restore power in areas experiencing outages. When it comes to extreme winter weather like we've had, Hopson says it's always important to have an emergency plan in place in the event your power does go out.
"Knowing where you would go, to a safe location, is absolutely critical. While TVA and local power companies work hard 24/7 to ensure those types of things never happen, sometimes mother nature throws issues at us that are beyond our capabilities to manage at the time," Hopson said.
Hopson added that the upcoming warm weather will help TVA's system, and they don't anticipate any more issues with power distribution in the coming days.