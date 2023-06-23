ST. LOUIS (KSDK) — A teenage girl who lost her legs in February after being hit by a car in downtown St. Louis has filed a multi-party lawsuit.
Four months after the devastating crash in downtown St. Louis that left 17-year-old Janae Edmonson without her legs, the teen is now filing suit.
The lawsuit names the city of St. Louis, Daniel Riley, Kimberly Riley, Elizabeth Smith and Ean Holdings as defendants.
Daniel Riley is the man charged with second-degree assault after the crash.
The suit accuses his mother of letting him drive a car obtained from Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
"Kimberly Riley and Enterprise entrusted their 2023 Audi to Daniel Riley despite their knowledge of his criminal history, his status on house arrest, lack of a driver’s license and his habitual recklessness," the lawsuit alleges.
The suit also seeks to hold a driver named Elizabeth Smith responsible, claiming she initiated the ripple effect when she crashed into Riley.
The suit says she and Riley were speeding and that she had a suspended license.
Finally, the suit says the city should have done more to maintain the area of 11th and St. Charles streets, claiming inadequate street signs, poor driver visibility and a need for a stop sign at that intersection.
“St. Louis owed a duty to the general public and specifically to pedestrians to remove or warn of dangerous conditions and to maintain the intersection, including the area surrounding the intersection, in a reasonably safe condition," the lawsuit claims.
The St. Louis mayor’s office released a statement saying the city does not comment on pending litigation.