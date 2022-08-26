NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is encouraging photographers to submit their work for a chance to be featured in the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife calendar and license cards.
According to a Thursday release, each photographer can submit 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boarding, and wildlife species native to Tennessee. They say photos must be un-watermarked horizontal JPEGs submitted online or by CD.
The agency says the print size must be no smaller than 8.5 inches by 11 inches, and the resolution should be at least 300 pixels per inch. Deadline to submit is September 30.
According to the release, when a photo is selected for the calendar, the photographer will receive $60.
For photographers who choose to submit by mailing in a CD, they must include their name, address, phone number, and email address with the disk. The disk will not be returned.