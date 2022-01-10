A recent analysis by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) looked at collected fisheries data from both Kentucky and Barkley reservoirs.
According to the TWRA, the data showed populations were improving with recruitment and adult densities for both bass and crappie.
When looking at the present density and condition, the sportfish populations have held their own and threadfin and gizzard shad populations are abundant even with the presence of invasive carp” said Tim Broadbent, Regional Fisheries Manager. “Our fall electrofishing samples in 2021 showed significant increases with both bass and crappie densities compared to 2019 and 2020 on both reservoirs.”
Broadbent added that although bass populations are improving, densities remain below normal values.
According to the TWRA, fish populations in Kentucky and Barkley reservoirs have been improving since 2018. However, invasive carp populations appear to be on the decline due to commercial harvest and lack of natural reproduction in both reservoirs. The TWRA added, the experimental barrier at the Barkley Lock chamber has shown promising effects reducing the migration of invasive carp into Barkley Reservoir.
If the positive impact of the barrier continues, the TWRA expects to add additional barriers throughout the Tennessee and Cumberland rivers to reduce the migration of invasive carps.
Since the Kentucky and Barkley reserves have been invaded by invasive carp since 2015, many have attributed the carp as the cause of reduced catch rates of bass and crappie. However, TWRA biologists have historical data that showing fisheries populations are variable year to year and the fluctuation of fisheries populations, especially bass and crappie, have occurred on these two reservoirs before invasive carp were present in either reservoir.