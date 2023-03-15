HAZEL, KY — A Tennessee woman was arrested Tuesday in connection to a February burglary at a Hazel, Kentucky gas station.
According to a Wednesday release from the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an alarm at Check Mart on Main Street during the overnight hours of February 8.
They say they reviewed surveillance footage from the store that showed individuals forcing their way into the gas station, stealing cash, vape pens, and other items.
According to the release, deputies from the Henry County Sheriff's Office were investigating a similar burglary.
Working together, deputies from both offices identified suspects and gathered information on the thefts, the release explains.
23-year-old Kelly Richardson of Buchanan, Tennessee was arrested Tuesday in connection to thefts.
She's charged with third-degree burglary and was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Deputies say the investigation into the thefts, and other suspects, is continuing.