Graves County rollover wreck Purchase Parkway 3/12/21

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The southbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway were shut down for a time Friday morning at the 9 mile marker because of a rollover crash. 

The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a 1993 Ford Ranger pickup truck was driving northbound on the parkway when the truck hydroplaned, crossed the median and rolled over in the southbound lanes. 

The driver of the truck, 49-year-old Velvet Pope of Milan, Tennessee, was injured in the crash, and emergency responders took her by ambulance to Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital. 

The sheriff's office says Pope's pit bull was with her in the truck, but did not appear to be injured in the crash. The dog was turned over to animal control, to be kept there until Pope can send someone to retrieve the dog. 

The southbound lanes of the parkway were reduced to one lane for about 90 minutes while crews cleared the scene. 

In addition to the sheriff's department and Graves County Animal Contol, responders at the scene included, the Wingo Fire Department, the Mayfield Fire Department, Mayfield/Graves County EMS, and Kentucky State Police.

