NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee residents are allowed to hunt without a license on Saturday, Aug. 22, which is also the opening day of squirrel season, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Free Hunting Day is an annual event the TWRA hosts in hopes to increase interest in hunting. As squirrel hunting is one of the state's oldest and favorite traditions, the TWRA says, the day serves as an excellent opportunity for people without a license to enjoy hunting.
The TWRA says regular hunters are encouraged to introduce their friends and family members to hunting. The TWRA says it's also an excellent way for people who have not hunted in a while to be reintroduced.
On Free Hunting Day, state resident hunters are exempt from hunting licenses and WMA permit requirements. The TWRA says many of the WMAs are open to hunters looking for public access on Saturday.
The TWRA says to check the information for particular WMAs in the 2020-2021 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide.
Sportsmen are reminded to ask for permission to hunt on private lands.
Additionally, the TWRA is reminding people that hunter education requirements are not waived for Free Hunting Day. Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1069 is required to have successfully completed a hunter education course. An apprentice license is required for those born on or after Jan. 1, 1969, if the hunter education course has not been completed.
The TWRA says this license exempts the hunter from the mandatory hunter education law for one year from the date of purchase, but may only be bought for up to three consecutive years during the lifetime of the hunter.
The TWRA says hunters can shoot up to 10 squirrels a day from opening day through Feb. 28, 2021. Each hunting day begins a half-hour before sunrise and ends a half-hour after sunset.
In addition to squirrels, species with a year-round season will be open as well. This includes armadillos, beavers, coyotes, groundhogs, and striped skunks.
For more information about hunting in Tennessee, visit TWRA’s website or contact your nearest TWRA regional office.