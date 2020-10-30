NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sportsbooks are set to accept the first bets in Tennessee’s unique online-only sports betting program starting early Sunday.
The Tennessee Lottery says DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM have completed all the requirements to launch Sunday. Each has said it is ready for a day-one start.
The lottery says a fourth operator, Tennessee Action 24/7, has system testing planned for Saturday and is close to being ready to launch the next day.
The kickoff comes more than a year and a half in the making after lawmakers narrowly approved sports betting in spring 2019.
The state lottery is regulating the program.